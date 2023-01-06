MILLWALL’S away match against Luton Town has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 28th.

The Lions will head to Kenilworth Road for an 8pm kick-off after their initial clash against the Hatters on December 18th was postponed due to the adverse weather forecast.

Millwall have announced that it will be one of three games broadcast live on Sky Sports, with Coventry away on February 14th [kick-off 7:45pm] also shown co-exclusively with no change to the date or kick-off time.

Four days after that [February 18th], the Lions’ home match against Sheffield United will also be shown live on Sky, with kick-off moved forward to 12:30pm.

Photo: Millwall FC