LUTON Town have asked supporters to help clear the snow at Kenilworth Road ahead of Sunday’s clash against Millwall.

The Lions will be looking to bounce back from an underwhelming performance at home to Wigan, knowing that a win against the Hatters could push them back into the top six.

However, some fans are concerned that the match could be in doubt after the hosts issues a statement on Thursday asking for volunteers to help clear the snow off the pitch on Saturday morning.

Hatters, we need YOU! ? If you have spare time this Saturday morning, please grab a shovel and come along to the Kenny to help ground staff prepare for the Millwall game. #COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 15, 2022

“If there are any Hatters with spare time on their hands this Saturday morning, please grab a shovel and wheelbarrow and come along to the Kenny to help the ground staff prepare for the Millwall game,” the statement read.

“We are seeking volunteers to clear the snow from the covers that have been left laid, protecting the pitch from freezing, ahead of Sunday’s match.

“Anyone who can help is asked to meet in the Maple Road car park, where you will be able to park, from 9.45am for a 10am start.

“There will be refreshments, including bacon butties and hot toddies, on offer for anyone who is able to lend a hand in preparation for the live Sky encounter, which kicks off at 11.30am on Sunday.

“Your help is always appreciated, Hatters – and if you’re able to, please just bring a shovel, a wheelbarrow, warm clothes and plenty of festive cheer.”

Luton do not have undersoil heating at Kenilworth Road, which is why the support of volunteers will be crucial in order to get Sunday’s 11:30am clash to go ahead. There is extra pressure on the club to get the game to go ahead, which Sky Sports choosing it for live coverage and moving the kick-off time forward by 30 minutes to avoid a clash with the World Cup final.

The Met Office have put a yellow weather warning in place for Luton on Sunday, claiming that there could be “a period of rain and snow mixed falling on frozen surfaces will lead to icy conditions causing some travel disruption.”

Millwall have faced similar issues earlier this week, with Tuesday’s first-team training session moved from Calmont Road to The Den due to the icy conditions at the club’s training ground.

Photo: Millwall FC