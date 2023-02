CHOOSE your Millwall Man of the Match from yesterday’s 3-2 win against Sheffield United.

The Lions avenged their Bramall Lane defeat and FA Cup exit thanks to an incredibly brace from Tom Bradshaw, with the striker now level with Zian Flemming on 10 Championship goals for the season.

Photo: Millwall FC

