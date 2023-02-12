CHOOSE your Millwall Man of the Match from yesterday’s 2-1 win against QPR.
The Lions picked up three points at Loftus Road for the first time since 1989 thanks to goals from Duncan Watmore and Oliver Burke.
Photo: Millwall FC
CHOOSE your Millwall Man of the Match from yesterday’s 2-1 win against QPR.
The Lions picked up three points at Loftus Road for the first time since 1989 thanks to goals from Duncan Watmore and Oliver Burke.
Photo: Millwall FC
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2022 Southwark News
Leave a Reply