GARY Rowett praised Mason Bennett for his performance off the bench in Millwall’s 3-0 defeat away to Sunderland, but added that his side need something else in order to change games from behind.

The Lions brought on five substitutes in two separate intervals shortly after going 2-0 down thanks to goals from Amad Diallo and Alex Pritchard in the 53rd and 58th minute respectively.

While Bennett put in an impressive cameo performance, the visitors simply didn’t have enough to properly test Anthony Patterson in the Black Cats’ net, which Rowett says was because they don’t have “enough attacking depth on the bench”.

Millwall were without both Benik Afobe [knee] and Tyler Burey [illness] on Wearside yesterday afternoon, two players which the manager would have undoubtedly liked to have brought off the bench in the second half.

“I think with Benik out injured at the moment, it just leaves us with one talented, explosive player that we can’t bring off the bench. That makes a big difference in these types of games.

“Benno is a really good player. For Mason, it’s just that consistency physically because I know he’s got all the ability. He’s strong, he goes past people, you saw it in the Watford game where he was outstanding, then in the game after he just couldn’t quite do the same thing.

“It’s difficult to do that when he’s that type of athlete, but he’s going to be a massively important player for us. He’s a player that I really want to get the best out of because I believe that he can be so crucial.

“Other players have to perform well as well. As a team, defensively, we have to perform with a lot more solidity than that for a longer period. We did it in the first 45, we didn’t do it the second 45.”

