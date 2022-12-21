GEORGE Saville has been impressed by new arrival Aidomo Emakhu after the youngster completed his first training sessions with Millwall.

Emakhu, 19, joined the Lions from Irish champions Shamrock Rovers last week, with his move set to be made official on January 1st, 2023.

The forward has already been able to take part in some training sessions with the senior squad, although he will initially join up with the under-23’s, and midfielder Saville admitted that he likes what he’s seen from Emakhu in his short time in South London so far.

“He’s young and enthusiastic, which is good to have,” he told NewsAtDen.

“He’s another attacking player and we’ve seen some good stuff in there.

“He’s fast, he can shoot a ball. In 1v1 areas, you really feel like he can do something, which is something that we need and I’m sure he’ll be good for us.”

Emakhu’s new teammates include the likes of Abdul Abdulmalik, Seb Drozd and Romain Esse, all of whom have impressed at academy level and are expected to make the step up to the senior team in the near future.

Saville believes that this is crucial for Millwall’s long-term success as they try to find a low-budget method of breaking into the Premier League.

“For me, it’s always good to have that balance in the squad. You’ve got experienced lads in there but a bit of youth as well, and I feel like we’ve got a good balance.

“You’ve got your older boys like myself and Coops [Cooper] – not saying that we’re old, but in terms of game time and experience – but with a nice blend you’ve got Bill and Danny Mac [McNamara] who are the standout academy products.

“You’ve got those boys like Tyler [Burey] and Romain [Esse] coming in now, which is good. Hopefully they can work hard, get themselves in the team and show why they should be with us.”

