MILLWALL have confirmed the signing of Duncan Watmore on a permanent deal from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Watmore, 28, is one of two players to join the Lions ahead of transfer deadline day, having had his medical shortly after Scottish attacker Oliver Burke, who rejoined the club on loan from Werder Bremen yesterday afternoon.

He started his career with non-league Altrincham before moving on to Sunderland in 2013 after two loan spells at Clitheroe and Curzon Ashton. His successful stint at the Stadium of Light came to an end in 2020 when he joined Middlesbrough, having featured regularly for the Black Cats in the Premier League, the Championship and in League One.

His spell on Teesside was by far the most successful, having scored 21 goals in just 87 Championship games. However, he has moved down the pecking order in the last few months, limiting him to cameo appearances and irregular starts.

So far this season, he has scored five league goals in 16 games, meaning that he needs just five more to make it his most successful return in professional football.

Watmore becomes Millwall’s third signing of the January transfer window, with deadline day set to conclude later this evening.

Photo: Millwall FC

