GARY Rowett praised Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres as one of the best strikers in the division after he scored the winning goal against Millwall on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old spun past Charlie Cresswell before unleashing a fierce shot that rifled past George Long and into the back of the net.

It was enough to hand the Sky Blues all three points on Valentine’s Day, with Rowett admitting that top teams need players of his quality in order to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

“I think he did the same against us last season,” Rowett said after the game.

“I think he’s done the same against us every time, he’s just a real handful. He makes things happen on his own and I think that sometimes, in this division, that’s priceless, because they’re tight games.

“They’re games when sometimes the quality is not as high as the Premier League quality. We’ve had it with Zian where he pulls a moment of genius out and it wins you the game.

“I thought he did that for Coventry tonight, it’s a wonderful goal. It’s disappointing from our perspective but also you have to sit there and say he’s a top, top player.”

Photo: Millwall FC

