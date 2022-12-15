GARY ROWETT has played down Millwall’s business ahead of the January transfer window as he looks to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

The Lions are determined to add one or two new faces into their squad next month, with the signing of 19-year-old forward Aidomo Emakhu from Shamrock Rovers officially announced on Wednesday afternoon.

However, Rowett has claimed that his side are no closer to completing any more deals, explaining that recruitment meetings are still ongoing as to who they want to bring to The Den in January.

Reports have linked Millwall with another bid for Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous, who is set to leave Easter Road after rejecting a new deal, while supporters are keen for the Lions to bring in a striker and a winger to improve their depth in the final third.

“I think the recruitment team do their diligence and their work, and we start to look at players,” he told NewsAtDen.

“We contact players’ agents and speak to players’ clubs, although that’s not something I worry too much about. Obviously Alex [Aldridge] will do the main bulk of that.

“For us, it’s really about identifying what we need and about the club trying to find the relevant positions and the relevant players really.”

Similarly, Rowett refused to confirm or deny whether rival other clubs have enquired about any of Millwall’s players, although he said that it was “a little bit early” for contact to be made surrounding potential deals.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not any members of the first-team squad could be sold next month, although the Lions are likely to loan out a number of their youngsters as they look to gain valuable experience.

“I’m not going to sit here and rattle off who has rang up and who hasn’t, those things are private.

“I think it’s a little bit early for teams to ring up to try and do deals for players. It’s one where the agents get busy in the background, then come January you usually have an idea of who you might be able to get and who you might not be able to get.

“There’s no one rule, there’s no one thing. Obviously, normally things only appear in January, but there’s also a bit of prep work done before that.”

