GARY ROWETT has refused to rule out bringing in players from abroad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Millwall are not known for recruiting from foreign leagues despite bringing in Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer from the Netherlands and Germany respectively.

Flemming has undoubtedly become the Lions’ talisman since arriving from Fortuna Sittard back in June, while fans are starting to see the best from Voglsammer after his move from Union Berlin back in August.

As a result of their success, Rowett is keen to explore the international market further, adding that his side could look to use it once the window reopens next month.

“I think every window is tricky because you’ve got to do a lot of work and a lot of diligence to get to a point where you want to sign any player, let alone players from abroad where it’s not quite as easy to go and see them on a regular basis,” he told NewsAtDen.

“You want a balance. I think Zian and Vogi have brought us a really nice balance along with the other players that we’ve signed, the likes of George Honeyman, Stylesy [Styles], Shacks [Shackleton] and Cressy [Cresswell].

“We’ve had a lot of different players come in that have given us a lot of different attributes, but I think some of the players like Zian and Vogi have been brought up in a different way tactically. They’re slightly different technically, they have a different approach to training and I think that’s good.

“We’ve seen how that works with the two players and I think it’s encouraged us to look further. I’ve always said that a club like Millwall can never be in a position where we say we only want to sign British players, we want to sign the best type of player for our style of play and our philosophy.

“For us, that net has to be cast as wide as we can.”

Despite this, Rowett is adamant that Millwall will only sign players that fit what the club want to achieve, regardless of whether they arrive from another English club or from abroad.

The Lions have already been linked with moves for Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous and Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi [on loan at Charlton Athletic] after agreeing a deal for Aidomo Emakhu to move to The Den from Shamrock Rovers.

“I think the biggest thing for me is that we want players that can play with the same hunger, drive and determination that our fans want and that would be synonymous with the best Millwall players of the past,” Rowett added.

“There have also been a lot of top Millwall players that have that technical quality as well, and I think it’s always hard for us to find that balance.

“At a club like Millwall, there’s usually a trade off somewhere because we’re not going to be able to go out and spend sums to get that ready-made player. There’s always a trade off.

“Certainly with the two players we’ve bought in, that trade off is less, and that gives you better options within the game. But for every Flem and Vogi, you need two other different types of players to balance the team.

“There’s no one way to say ‘that’s the best’ because with a team of those players you might not be as effective, but if you had a team of a certain type of player you might also not be effective.

“It’s just finding that balance and those little nuances of what makes a good team and a good fit. You just try to keep putting that jigsaw together and add little bits every window.”

