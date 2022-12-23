GARY ROWETT has praised Zian Flemming for his incredible performances as the midfielder looks to challenge for the Championship Golden Boot.

Flemming, 24, has nine goals in nineteen league games, putting him in tied second place with eight other players behind Coventry City’s Viktor Gyökeres.

The Dutchman 0.55 goals per 90 minutes, meaning that he boasts a goal every 164 minutes on average. These have come from 46 shots, giving him a goal conversion rate of 20 percent and a shot accuracy rate of 50 percent.

Rowett is delighted that his talisman is shining amongst the best players in the second tier, but has called for Flemming’s teammates to help him out if the Lions are to secure a place in the top six this season.

“It’s something we’ve been crying out for for a while,” he told NewsAtDen.

“It’s something the team needs. We’ve spoken about it for a while, for the team to be successful it needs two or three players to do that.

“Obviously with Benik [Afobe] out injured it takes one of those possibilities out at the moment, which is a blow for us, but that’s where it is.

“We need players to contribute to the goals. I think most of our players are contributing in a lot of positive ways, but it’s something that, as a club, we’ve always found difficult.

“When’s the last time we’ve had two strikers with fifteen plus goals? It’s hard to find, it’s not easy to get.

“We spoke about lots of our players contributing close to double figures and I think that can certainly help, but we need to step that up a little bit and start to add those numbers.

“Otherwise it’ll be very difficult to get to where we want to be.”

Photo: Millwall FC