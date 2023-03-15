GARY Rowett is pleased to see Tom Bradshaw rewarded for his hard work with a call-up to the Wales national team, but highlighted the fact that he will not have a break until the end of the Championship campaign.

The striker was included in Rob Page’s squad after a scintillating start to the year, winning the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for February after scoring five goals in seven games.

However, he has played through a number of knocks in the last few weeks as the only out-and-out centre-forward at the club, and he will now have to keep playing through until the end of the season while most of his teammates will be given time off during the international break.

While Rowett admitted that it is far from ideal, he stressed that the overwhelming sentiment is that of pride that the Lions have had another player called up to represent their national team.

“I think it’s a hard one because ideally you’d want him to have a little bit of a breather, but I don’t think you can take that away from Bradders,” he said after yesterday’s win.

“Selfishly I’m hoping that he goes, really enjoys it and maybe comes on for 10 minutes at the end of each game.

“He does deserve it. The thing with Bradders is that he gives you so much on the pitch and his goalscoring has been there for everyone to see. He actually gives you a lot off the pitch – he’s such a bubbly guy. Very positive, great to have around the place.

“For a Welsh squad he can offer real good value, either way. Hopefully he comes back in one piece, that’s the main thing.

“We might have a few. It shows the form of the team. It wouldn’t surprise me if we have quite a few who go away. Young Rom has been involved in England squad. Cressy has been involved in England U21 squads. Danny has been very close to the Republic of Ireland squad.

“We’ve got others around, like Sav and Bradders now. It shows how far we’ve come as a team and as a club. People are getting the recognition.

“Sometimes as a manager you’d rather them have a break and be right for the next game after Huddersfield.”

Photo: Millwall FC

