MURRAY Wallace missed Millwall’s 1-0 win away at Cardiff City after injuring his foot in training.

The defender had been criticised for his performances in recent weeks, but eyebrows were raised when he was left out of the Lions’ squad on Saturday afternoon. The club went on to confirm that he had suffered an injury, which has left Gary Rowett with an even thinner squad than usual.

“He had a cut on the top of his foot which I think got infected, so he was unavailable,” the Millwall boss explained.

“He tried to get out there yesterday but he couldn’t, so it’s just another example of how thin our squad is, and how you can only applaud the players out there for giving everything they’ve got and going and getting another big result.

“I think Cardiff have drawn five out of their last six games, so they’re not an easy side to beat, regardless of the position that they’re in. That’s a big three points for us today.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Ryan Leonard returned to action for the first time in five months, having last featured against Norwich City on August 18th.

Rowett was delighted to welcome the versatile midfielder back to the team, having played the last 27 minutes in the Welsh capital.

“He’s a top, top player,” he said.

“Right-side centre-back, right wing-back, midfield. He’s got energy, legs, he covers ground so quickly.

“I think you saw it today when he came on, he had a huge impact for us. He’s one that we’ve held back because we’re desperate to keep him fit and he’s desperate to stay fit.

“He’s been really, really unlucky and he just needs a little bit of a break, Lenny, just to get through the next three or four weeks and try to stay fit until the end of the season because he’s a huge player for us.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *