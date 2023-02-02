FEBRUARY could prove to be a decisive month for Millwall as they look to create a gap between themselves and the rest of the chasing pack in the race for a top-six finish.

The Lions will start at home against Sunderland, QPR and Coventry City, with all four teams still gunning for a play-off spot despite sitting lower in the table. They will then host the current top two, Sheffield United and Burnley, in the space of just three days, before making trips to Stoke City and potentially Luton Town in the final week.

The regularity of the fixtures could be an issue for Millwall, who still have a comparatively small squad despite adding extra attacking depth towards the end of the transfer window. It means that manager Gary Rowett will need everyone fit and raring to go in the coming weeks, especially knowing that a run of good form could see them emerge as one of the favourites for promotion to the Premier League.

“We spoke about that at the start of the season,” he told NewsAtDen.

“I think we’ve played all of the top teams away from home fairly early on and we always knew that would be a testing period. With any team coming to The Den, I think we’ve proved that we’re a very difficult team to beat at home, I think we’re a difficult team to take points off at The Den.

“We’ve got to go and prove that’s the case, we’ve got to go and maintain that, regardless of who it’s against. That’s the challenge in this division.

“You can’t lose against teams in the top six home and away and expect to be competitive, so you have to go and pick up results and win games that, on paper, people wouldn’t expect you to.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of it. It looks like quite a tough month, but in a way, they’re the ones that you look forward to the most. We know what we’ve got to try and do.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *