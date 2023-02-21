GARY Rowett believes that Millwall’s 3-2 win against Sheffield United will build his side’s confidence at home ahead of tonight’s match against league leaders Burnley, although he expects to make changes to the side that started over the weekend.

The Lions haven’t lost a Championship match at The Den since September 14th, with Saturday’s victory extending their unbeaten run in SE16 to 10 games.

While stat will certainly give them a healthy motivational boost, Burnley boast the strongest record in the division both home and away. Vincent Kompany’s men have only lost twice in the league all season, with their last defeat coming on the road against the Blades in early November.

Nonetheless, Rowett expects his side to stand up to the challenge this evening, adding that he will likely make changes to the side that won over the weekend ahead of a hectic run of fixtures.

“The win [vs. Sheffield United] builds that confidence a bit more at home,” he explained on Saturday.

“It’s not just another home win, it’s a home win against a good side. We did it against Watford here. We’ve done it now against Sheffield United. They made us work really hard for it because they are a good side with good players.

“It will be an even bigger challenge on Tuesday because once again we are going to need that energy. I’m probably going to make changes. Bradders has played nearly every game up there and if he hadn’t scored three today then I’d probably be looking at maybe he needed a breather for a game. Zian, at some point, probably needs a breather for a game.

“It’s as much about remaining competitive in this period as it is getting through the period with players still available. And then it is game on, isn’t it?

“We’ve got players who will be desperate to come in and do their bit.”

Photo: Millwall FC

