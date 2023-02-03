GARY Rowett had to re-think Millwall’s transfer plans when their move for Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet collapsed

The Scottish striker, who was lined up as a like-for-like replacement for Benik Afobe, was set to have a medical in South London ahead of agreeing personal terms and moving to The Den last week.

However, Nisbet subsequently decided against the move, leaving Tom Bradshaw as the only out-and-out striker at the club.

The Lions didn’t end up signing a centre forward in the January transfer window, instead adding Oliver Burke on loan from Werder Bremen and Duncan Watmore on a permanent deal from Championship rivals Middlesbrough. The pair can play anywhere across the front line, although they are best used in wide areas.

Rowett previously told NewsAtDen that, if the club failed to recruit a striker, they could end up strengthening in other areas in order to add more goals to the team. This is exactly what they did, and the Millwall boss believes that it will give him more options in their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

“When we’ve changed formation mid-season, and obviously our squad was recruited around 5-2-3 predominantly, to go to a 4-2-3-1 means that you’ve maybe got three, four, five options with players who can play centrally.

“Then you have to start to think ‘well, we’ve got two wingers now’. Particularly with Tyler’s injury, we’ve got fewer natural wingers. All of our other wingers could play down the middle or more central.

“Therefore, I felt it was important that we brought in a couple of those types of options. People that can stretch the game, people that can get us in behind with one action, people that have the experience in this division of scoring goals.

“I think the pace element with Burkey is a no-brainer. He can stretch games, we saw that in his first spell here. A game against West Brom where I thought he was outstanding, a game against Birmingham towards the end of the season where I thought he was outstanding, unplayable at times.

“Then Duncan Watmore, who has a goals record and has the experience at this level.

“Again, both fit our profile in terms of characters, both fit our profile in terms of that little bit of hard work, grit, determination and willingness to fight for what we’re trying to achieve, and both wanted to be here.

“They’re the parameters you have to work around. I know sometimes there’s that ‘why haven’t we brought three strikers in that all have 20 plus goals this season?’. The reality is that, in this window, it’s hasn’t been possible for us to get that player.”

Of course, Bradshaw may not be able to start in every game between now and the end of the season, meaning that Millwall will have to find an alternative to support him in some games where he isn’t fit or needs a rest.

Rowett admitted that his squad’s versatility should help in these situations, with numerous attackers being able to play up front despite not being natural out-and-out strikers.

“The reality is that Vogi [Voglsammer] can play down the middle, he played there for Union Berlin.

“Mason Bennett has played down the middle, Burkey has played down the middle, Duncan Watmore has played down the middle. What none of them have probably done is played consistently as a one down the middle in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

“I think we’ve got players who can play it. I think Vogi can play it and be dangerous, I think Burkey can play it and be dangerous, I think Mason can play it and be dangerous. I think just by adding two extra bodies to that mix allows us to have those options.

“It’s not easy to play Vogi as a central striker when he’s been playing left wing or right wing because he’s had to. I think it might just free us up to have a look at one or two things late on in games as well.

“We were probably just a little bit short of options, now we’ve got a couple of extra options. It just gives us a little bit more flexibility to shift people around if needs be.”

Photo: Millwall FC

