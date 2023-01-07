GARY Rowett has confirmed that Tom Bradshaw’s substitution against Sheffield United was not due to injury.

The striker started today’s FA Cup tie against the Blades, but he was brought off at half-time for Zian Flemming, with Andreas Voglsammer moving up front and George Honeyman playing on the right flank.

The substitution was purely done to rest Bradshaw, who is the only out-and-out striker at the club after Benik Afobe’s departure in midweek.

“It’s not ideal to go into a game that way, but Bradders at the moment is our only main striker,” Rowett admitted after the 2-0 defeat.

“Again, it was a situation where I couldn’t afford to lose him for any reason. We didn’t think it massively weakened us because we could shuffle it around a little bit, but it wasn’t ideal.

“It’s the same reason I didn’t start Zian, probably the same reason that Paul [Heckingbottom] didn’t start [Sander] Berge. It’s one of those where you want to be competitive but you don’t want to risk one of your players can’t afford to live without.

“We only made four changes and all four of those players have played regular football for us this year. I expected a better performance, especially in the first half.”

Photo: Millwall FC