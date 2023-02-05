GARY Rowett is adamant that George Honeyman’s goal against Sunderland should have stood.

The midfielder, who came through the Academy of Light and captained the Black Cats during his stint on Wearside, tapped the ball into the back of the net from close range on the half-hour mark after Zian Flemming forced Anthony Patterson to parry the ball.

However, it was subsequently disallowed, with many supporters believing it to be an incorrect offside decision. However, Rowett revealed that it was chalked off because the referee claimed that George Saville was stood in the visiting goalkeeper’s eyeline, which he believed to be the wrong decision.

“I think one of the officials said Saville was in line with the goalkeeper,” he explained after the game.

“I think it was the referee that thought it was in line, and the linesman said he was in an offside position.

“Your argument to it is whether he impacts the ‘keeper in terms of it being in his way. If you watch it back, it doesn’t stop him diving.

“Usually when it’s like that, the ‘keeper dives late or he doesn’t see where it’s going to go and it goes around the player, but it doesn’t stop him diving. He dives straight away, the second the player hits the ball and he has an incredible opportunity to save it.

“For me, it’s doesn’t effect him and he gets a little ‘get out of jail free’ card on Monopoly, I think it’s called.”

Photo: Millwall FC

