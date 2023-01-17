GARY Rowett admitted that his side’s lack of possession made it incredibly hard to play against Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions had just 34% possession at the Riverside Stadium, making it one of their lowest figures of the season so far [beaten only by their 2-0 defeat away to Burnley]. As a result, they were limited to a a small number of concrete chances and failed to regularly test goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

It was a difficult match for the visitors, as Boro counterpressed with significant intensity every time they gave away the ball. As a result, Millwall never felt comfortable and always looked likely to slip to a defeat, even if they outperformed their opponents on xG [expected goals].

Rowett is keen for his side to learn from their mistakes, although he admitted that they needed “a little bit of quality” to pick up a positive result.

“That [the possession stats] is always going to happen when you play that way,” he said after the match.

“What I would say is, whenever we moved the ball with a little bit of composure around that first bit of pressure, we got into some brilliant positions.

“We broke away first half into some good areas, we just didn’t do it enough, that’s what I spoke about. We turned the ball over too many times.

“Defensively, whatever you do, all you can do is force the opposition into giving you the ball back. They gave us the ball back on a number of occasions, but we couldn’t then use it well enough and positively enough to get into the areas we wanted. That always happens when you sit ten yards deeper and the opposition have the ball.

“We’ve watched Middlesbrough. Every time you jump out, every time you try and chase, they’re good enough to play around it, that’s their strength. What we did today, I thought we did it really well, but then you’ve got to have that little bit of quality when you win it.

“Maybe that’s the type of game where, if we can just chuck two or three late on, maybe that can turn the game. Obviously today we just didn’t quite have those options on the bench.”

