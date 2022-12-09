GARY Rowett expects Kolo Touré to face a number of difficult tasks in his first job in senior management.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender took over at Wigan Athletic at the end of November, meaning that the first league game in his managerial career will come against Millwall at The Den.

Touré has experience as a coach for the Ivory Coast national team, Scottish Premiership side Celtic and Premier League outfit Leicester City. However, while Rowett has no doubt that he can be a major success in his new role, he does believe that the 41-year-old will face a number of new challenges that he may not have experienced in his previous roles.

“I spoke to Callum Davidson [former Millwall assistant manager] about six months after he left here and went to manage St. Johnstone,” Rowett explained.

“He said ‘blimey, I never realised how many things that you have to do that you probably kept away from us as staff’. I think that’s the biggest difference.

“It’s the spectrum of things that you have to do within the job. Of course the obvious bit is that there’s added pressure because, as a manager, every defeat you feel a little bit harder, every win you probably feel the same as everyone else but can’t enjoy it as much because you have to think about the next game.

“I’ve done both roles. I’ve done the assistant manager role, and coach, and I’ve done the manager role. Certainly I know that, as an assistant, it’s a lot easier in terms of the nature of your job. It’s very much coaching and being positive with the players. As a manager, it’s the flip side where you have to make some of those tough decisions.

“I think a lot of people want to do it at some point, a lot of people want to see that as the next test and obviously he’s had an opportunity at Wigan in the Championship at a very good level, and it’s a very good starting place.

‘There’s a lot of managers including myself that had to start a lot lower down and work their way up. He’s got that opportunity, so I’m sure he’ll embrace that.

“It’s hard to prepare for I think, but he’s played at a very, very good level under very good managers, so I’m sure he’ll know that next step was a natural one for him I’m sure.”

Photo: Millwall FC