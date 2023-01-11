GARY Rowett is hoping that Millwall will be able to improve in the second half of the season as they continue to fight for a place in the top six.

The Lions have been known for playing poorly in the early stages of each season before going on an impressive run that leads them to within inches of the play-off places.

However, 2022-23 has been different for Rowett’s side so far, as they have occupied a top-six position for most of the campaign despite a disastrous string of results at the start of the season. Their improvement in a short period of time has been impressive, and there is genuine optimism that this can be the year that Millwall finally achieve their goal of challenging for promotion to the Premier League as a result.

Rowett is certainly optimistic that history will repeat itself this season and that his side will be able to go on step further, although he admitted that they will have to remain focused on each game as it comes if they are to continue to challenge.

“The way I look at it always is that the past is the past,” he told NewsAtDen.

“We’ve predominantly been better in the second half of the season but we haven’t been as strong as this first half of the season before.

“I don’t necessarily think that the two go hand-in-hand. My belief has always been that we will improve overall as a team. If that means that we then become even more competitive in the second half of the season, then that’s fantastic.

“You sit here now and we’ve got 21 games left. We have to work so hard to make that happen and not just predict that it’ll happen because of what’s happened previously.

“I think there’s a lot of positives to where we are right now. I’ve had this before when I’ve been at a club like Birmingham where you’re probably not predicted to be in the top two or three in the division.

“You can have five games, you can have 10 games where you’re in the mix. I think we’ve had 25 games where we’re in the mix, so that’s the encouraging bit, we’ve done it consistently over a long period.

“Now what we’ve got to do is that we’ve got to do it consistently over a long period again, which as we know is a challenge.”

Photo: Millwall FC