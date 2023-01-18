TYLER Burey could be ruled out until the latter stages of February after picking up a hip injury.

The young forward had been struggling with the issue for a number of weeks prior to Millwall’s 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United in the FA Cup, which is where he suffered the knock after playing the final 30 minutes off the bench.

He missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough as a result, and with his expected recovery time set at four to six weeks, there is a chance that he will miss the Lions’ hectic run of fixtures in February as well.

“Tyler got a bang to his hip,” manager Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“There could be muscle damage there. I think he did it in the game, but he felt something there for a little while.

“We had it scanned and they were saying that it’s probably a four-to-six-week injury.

“At that point, with a few bodies short, certainly in attacking areas, it feels a little bit worse.

“Obviously for Tyler it’s been a little bit stop-start, and I thought he was starting to show some really good form. It’s a shame.”

In more positive news, Jake Cooper’s injury doesn’t seem to be as severe as Millwall first feared, meaning that he should be able to rejoin full training on Thursday alongside centre-back partner Shaun Hutchinson, who has a tight groin.

Left-back Scott Malone is also nearing a return, although he is unlikely to feature against Cardiff City this weekend.

“Scotty did a decent session yesterday [Monday], so we’re hoping that, by Thursday, he won’t be a million miles away from being back training with the group, which would be great,” Rowett added.

“Obviously with his illness, he’s just had a really strange period, and with the World Cup break it feels like that period has been longer.

“Hopefully he won’t be a million miles away for Thursday but Saturday is a different ballgame.

“The situation we’re in with bodies and players, rather than being a bit more aggressive, we’ll go the other way and look after the injured players a little more.

“I’d hope that all of them will train on Thursday. Hutchy and Coops, if they’re fit and they train on Thursday, they’ll be available for Saturday. Scotty, training on Thursday doesn’t mean that he’s automatically available for Saturday because he’s missed a lot of training.”

Photo: Millwall FC

