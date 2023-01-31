MILLWALL are set to face Sunderland with a fully-fit squad except for their two long-term absentees.

Aidomo Emakhu is yet to make his first appearance for the Lions after injuring his quad just weeks after moving to The Den from Shamrock Rovers, and he is expected to miss the next few weeks as a result.

Tyler Burey is also sidelined with a hip injury that he picked up against Sheffield United at the start of January, ruling him out until the latter stages of February at the earliest.

Murray Wallace has returned to training ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Black Cats, having missed Millwall’s 1-0 win against Cardiff City after cutting his foot in training. Other than that, manager Gary Rowett has said that there are no other concerns, giving him a number of options going into the game this weekend.

“At the moment, I think we’re alright, I don’t think there are too many not training,” he told NewsAtDen.

“It’s more or less Tyler and Aidomo are the ones that are out.

“Tyler has had quite a slow return, but it was a decent injury at the time. I think the plan was that he would have a six-to-eight week injury. It was never a quick one, so we’ll try to nurse him back in the right way and hopefully he’ll be stronger for it.

“Murray has been back in training for a few days I think that not having a game has helped that, and that’s it.

“He had a cut on the top of his foot that got infected. That’s cleared up now with antibiotics, he’s feeling better and that’ll hopefully be that.”

Oliver Burke will be available to make his second debut for the club after he re-joined on loan from Werder Bremen yesterday afternoon, while Duncan Watmore will be able to play his first minutes in a Millwall shirt against his former club if the Lions can get his deal over the line before tonight’s deadline.

Photo: Millwall FC

