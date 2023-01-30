GARY Rowett is determined to conclude Millwall’s business before the final hours of the transfer window, but admits that they may end up having to work late into deadline day to bring players in.

The Lions are still looking to add one or two forwards to replace Benik Afobe, who joined Hatta Club at the start of the month. They ended up agreeing a fee for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet last week, but the deal collapsed when he decided to stay in the Scottish capital instead of moving to The Den.

As a result, the club are still having to work hard to bolster their squad before tomorrow night, with Rowett telling NewsAtDen that they are keen to avoid a last-minute scramble in the dying stages.

“I think that every manager hopes it doesn’t happen, I think that every head of recruitment hopes it doesn’t either, but I think the windows are always unpredictable, particularly in the Championship where it’s so tight.

“Our aim is to try and strengthen the squad, our aim is to try and do that before the last few hours of the window, but only time will tell whether that’s the case or not.”

Of course, deadline day business can work very well for some teams, and Millwall benefited late on in the transfer window over the summer when they signed Callum Styles. The Lions had to submit a deal sheet to get the transfer over the line, but were ultimately able to bring the Hungarian international in on loan from Barnsley with an option to buy.

Rowett agrees that there are some positives when it comes to doing business in the final stages, but argues that the priority is to avoid making “rash decisions” when it comes to strengthening the squad.

“I think it’s hard to judge when the best deals are,” he admitted.

“Late on, if teams do deals, then they might let players out in the last few minutes. We might be asking about players now and people will be saying ‘if we don’t strengthen, we’re not going to do it’.

“Of course, there’s always going to be the odd deal at the end of the window that might appear to be more attractive than some of the ones before it. I think the challenge is that we don’t want to get into those moments where you really want to strengthen and you’re having to make those rash decisions in the last few hours. I think that’s the issue.

“We’ve all been in it long enough to know that all we can do is intend to strengthen the squad. When that happens, if that happens, then everyone will know.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *