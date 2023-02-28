GARY Rowett has revealed that he is keeping his eyes off the Championship table as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast.

The Lions have played six games in the last three weeks, accumulating 11 points from three wins, two draws and one loss. It has lifted them up to fifth in the table with a game in hand, which will be played away at Luton Town this evening.

They will move up to fourth in the league if they beat the Hatters at Kenilworth Road, just one point off third-place Middlesbrough. However, Rowett is continuing to take each game as it comes for the time being, although he is relishing the chance to give his squad a break next week as they will not have a midweek game.

“I haven’t looked at the table, I’m not really interested in that at the moment,” he admitted after Saturday’s win against Stoke City.

“It’s just another three points, it’s another performance where we’ve shown a different side to our game.

“Maybe at the end of this week, after Luton and Norwich, we get to breathe for a few days as we don’t have a midweek game.

“I think the schedule for every team has been pretty punishing, it’s been hard to keep your squad fresh and to get good performances when there are so many games in a tight space of time.

“I think it’s the same for everyone. We’ve got to navigate it in a World Cup season, it’s just a little bit unpredictable.”

Photo: Millwall FC

