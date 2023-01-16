GARY Rowett has stressed the importance of adding more attackers to Millwall’s squad following Tyler Burey’s injury.

With Isaac Olaofe joining Stockport County and Benik Afobe moving to Hatta Club, Tom Bradshaw is the only senior striker in the Lions’ squad.

Furthermore, with Burey [hip] joining new signing Aidomo Emakhu [quad] on the sidelines, they have very few options on the bench that can significantly impact the game in the final third.

Millwall were already keen to add an extra striker at the start of the month and their lack of depth has now made that even more important, although Rowett admitted that it has been a difficult window for his side to do business in.

Nevertheless, they are still working to add at least two new faces to the group as soon as possible, and are unlikely to let anyone else leave until that has happened.

“Tyler picked up an injury, I think he’s probably going to be out for a good few weeks,”

“We let Benik go out, which we felt was the right thing to do for him and for us. With Tyler getting injured, I think it’s just put a little bit more pressure on those forward areas.

“I thought young Rom [Esse] did well when he came on today, but in an ideal world we shouldn’t be in a position where we have to put him on to chase the game, but that’s what we did.

“We know we want to bring in a couple of players and we’re working very hard. This window is difficult because we haven’t got the money to blow teams away and we’re not going to be the first pick on a lot of top players’ agendas, so we have to keep working and we have to be patient.

“We’re trying to strengthen, we will strengthen, I’m sure, but this window isn’t easy.”

