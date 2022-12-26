GARY Rowett described his side’s performance as ‘outstanding’ as they beat Watford 2-0 at Vicarage Road.

The Lions took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Andreas Voglsammer’s goal, while Hassane Kamara’s red card gave them a huge advantage going into the half-time break.

After the restart, they controlled the flow of the game, eventually doubling their lead with a well-worked free-kick from Zian Flemming.

“There’s lots to be pleased about today,” Rowett said after the win.

“I certainly don’t want the sending off to overshadow the fact that I thought we were outstanding against 11-men early on in the game as well, I thought we stepped onto them.

“It’s a different game today. At home, we obviously went quite direct early and it worked, and we didn’t need to change anything really. Today we had to mix up the performance and their were times that we stepped up and pressed really well, really aggressive.

“We stopped their front four. [Ismaila] Sarr, [Ken] Sema, Joao Pedro, [Keinan] Davis, they’re as good as any four in the division. You can’t give them space or any opportunities to run.

“I was really impressed at the start of the game. To come somewhere like here, to have not played at a while because our game against Luton was called off, you’re always worried that you might start a little bit sluggishly. We actually looked like we had the bit of zip about us more than Watford.

“Excellent start, I thought we thoroughly deserved the goal, we could’ve scored before that and maybe even after that in the first half. Great work from Bradders, nudged the defender just enough to give him a chance to control it. It’s a lovely little touch to put Vogi in.

“That’s what Vogi has threatened to do, he does it every day in training. Right foot, clinical, bottom corner. I’ve stood here in front of you many times and I’ve been amazed that he hasn’t scored yet because when you see him in training he’s deadly.

“I think that’ll do him the world of good and the rest of the players showed how much of a team player he is by their reaction to when he scored.

“Like I said, going into half-time, I thought we were very, very good.”

