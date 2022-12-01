GARY ROWETT has played down the importance of Saturday’s trip to Sunderland despite the fact that his side can move up to fourth in the Championship table.

The Lions headed into the World Cup break in sixth place after an emphatic 4-2 win away at Preston North End. However, they will return to action a week before the rest of the division, giving them a chance to leapfrog both Watford and Norwich City while extending their lead on the chasing pack outside of the play-off places.

Rowett is keen to ignore the potential permutations of the clash, explaining that his side will approach their trip to Wearside like any other game. However, he did acknowledge how important the match will be for the club’s supporters, adding that he may indulge himself by checking the league table if they do pick up all three points.

“I think I said it about three or four weeks ago, we had another game [vs Preston] and that felt like a huge game, that’s what I said at the time,” he told NewsAtDen.

“Every game is a huge game in the Championship. When you’re the only team playing and you’ve got a game in hand, the importance of it becomes magnified publicly.

For us, it’s exactly the same. We focus on the game, we take the game on, we try and win it. “We’re respectful that we’re facing a team who, at home, have a fantastic fanbase and a great atmosphere which you’ll always try to use just like we do. Then they’ve got an experienced manager in Tony [Mowbray].

“We respect that, but then we go in there to try and be competitive and get a result. If we do that at the end of the day, at the end of the game I’ll look at the league table and go ‘oh, that’s quite nice’. Other than that, it won’t mean too much.

“For us, it’s not a big game, it’s just as big as every other game, but I get the rhetoric because we’re the only game on, we’re in the play-offs and we’ve got a game in hand of course.

“It does add significance externally, really.”

Photo: Millwall FC