GARY Rowett praised Millwall’s travelling supporters after securing their fourth away win of the campaign on Saturday afternoon.

1,268 fans travelled to South Wales to see the Lions secure a 1-0 victory thanks to Tom Bradshaw’s first-half goal, a result that means they are now outside the play-off places on goal difference alone.

After the match, the squad went to celebrate in front of the away end, a moment which will live long in the memories of those who made their way to the Welsh capital.

Manager Gary Rowett was also delighted to secure Millwall’s first away win of 2023, especially given the fact that the Lions have a fairly poor record on the road.

“We’ve lost too many games away from home,” he said after the game.

“I know that always tends to be the flip when you’re Millwall and our home form is so strong, but our fans have travelled in big numbers, they’ve followed the team.

“We’ve had some moments to show for it: the Preston game, the Bristol [City] game, the Watford game. It’s nice to add another one to that because there’s nothing better than an away win.

“There’s nothing better than an away win, there’s nothing better than that feeling of pinching three points on the road and sending your fans back on the train with a few beers and feeling a little bit happier than perhaps they are if they’ve spent their hard-earned money and they’ve lost.”

Photo: Millwall FC

