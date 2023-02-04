GARY Rowett is expecting to hear that Mason Bennett has broken his ankle after he was stretchered off in Millwall’s 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

The forward went down shortly before the half-time break and required oxygen while he was treated on the pitch. He was brought off to a standing ovation from the fans at The Den and taken away in an ambulance, with some fearing that he may be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

“He got stretchered off, I think he was still out there at half time,” Rowett said after the game.

“If I had to guess, I’d probably say it was a break, but I don’t know. The only reason I’d say that is because he rolled his ankle really quickly and the physio said he was in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain.

“Usually, that suggests there’s something very serious, but again, I’m surmising off what happened, but I don’t know yet.

“Hopefully [Dennis] Cirkin is alright too, because he got clobbered off [George] Longy for the goal, which was brave. Hopefully he’s not too serious as well.”

The Lions were also without captain Shaun Hutchinson, who has missed a number of games this season through injury.

Rowett confirmed that the captain pulled up in training after feeling a pain in his groin and is set to miss the next few weeks while he recovers.

“It just seems to be us at the moment where we can’t quite find that momentum with the team. We brought two players in to help strengthen the squad and we lose our captain and Benno within days, which is pretty much path of the course with us.

“It’s really frustrating. I don’t know how serious it is, I think it’ll be a matter of weeks rather than days.

“It’s his groin. I don’t exactly know the correct terminology for it, but it’s his groin. He felt it in training and that was him ruled out.

“What I would say is that I thought Charlie Cresswell played really well today, I think it was a big game for him to come back in to.

“He might’ve felt like he really needed a big performance, which puts a bit of added pressure on a young player, but I thought he coped with it really well. He was excellent today.”

