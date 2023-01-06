GARY Rowett has said that Millwall are working hard to bring in the right players during the January transfer window.

The Lions have already completed one piece of business, with Aidomo Emakhu joining up with the under-23’s from Shamrock Rovers, although the 19-year-old will miss the next few weeks through injury.

Isaac Olaofe and Benik Afobe have both departed the club, with the former joining League Two outfit Stockport County while the latter is set to secure a move to Hatta Club in the UAE.

Rowett is still keen to add one or two new faces to the squad in the coming weeks as his side look to mount a promotion push in the second half of the campaign.

“Alex [Aldridge] takes care of all those things,” the Millwall boss told NewsAtDen.

“How many offers and opportunities there are, he’ll know those sort of things, but as a club I’m sure we want to work hard to see if we can do some good business.

“The attention in every window, and it’s no different in this window, is to try and improve the starting team and improve the squad. That’s what we’re working hard to do.”

One area that Millwall are certainly lacking in is options up front, especially after the losing Afobe and Olaofe in the last few days. Tom Bradshaw is the only out-and-out striker in the squad, while Andreas Voglsammer is also able to play there despite primarily being used as a winger since joining the Lions over the summer.

Whether or not a new forward will move to The Den this month remains to be seen, but Rowett admitted that discussions have been had about how to add more goals to the current squad.

“I’m like every manager in the Championship at this point, that’s probably looking for forward options, looking for goals and those extra bits that can help your team win a game. I think you won’t be surprised to hear that I’m no different to that.

“What we do and how we do it, everyone will see as the window unfolds. Of course, more goals and more attacking options is at least something that we’re having discussions about as a club.”

