GARY Rowett has provided further details on four of Millwall’s unavailable players following last night’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

The Lions currently have five long-term injury concerns, with Tyler Burey [hip], Shaun Hutchinson [groin], Callum Styles [calf], Mason Bennett and Billy Mitchell [both ankle] all ruled out.

Oliver Burke missed yesterday’s game through illness, while Tom Bradshaw had to play through numerous injuries after coming on in the 73rd minute, scoring a dramatic late equaliser to secure a point against the league leaders.

Rowett was able to share some mixed news following the game, although only two players are nearing a return to the match-day squad.

“Tyler feels like he’s a million miles away, I think,” he explained.

“We’re hoping Hutchy can train on Thursday, so he may be available, but again, probably only ‘available’.

“Burkey will hopefully be back. Other than that, Billy has had some good news, he doesn’t need surgery. I think it’ll probably be six to eight weeks, a little bit like Mason.

“The cavalry is a long way off at the moment but we may be able to get one or two players back quite soon.”

Photo: Millwall FC

