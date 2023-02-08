MILLWALL are still waiting to receive a final report on Mason Bennett’s injury after he was stretchered off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

The attacker went down clutching his right ankle shortly before the half-time break, with medical staff rushing onto the pitch to apply a brace and an oxygen mask in order to receive treatment. He was immediately rushed to hospital, but the club are still waiting to receive a timescale for his road to recovery.

“We’re waiting on the news of the overview,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“He’s had x-rays and scans so the specialist has all the information. He’s obviously sat there wondering what the prognosis is and hoping it isn’t really, really serious. We’ll have to wait and see.

“I had a good meeting with Mase one-to-one. I said ‘look, maybe I’ve tried to protect you a little too much’, and by protecting him he’s played a game, come out, played a game, come out. He’s probably struggled to get momentum.

“I sat him down and said ‘you’re going to play for a few games, let’s see if we can get you up to speed’, because I think he’s a player that can give us something a little bit different. He’s good in the air, he’s strong, he’s direct one v. one, he’s got good quality.

“We saw it a couple of years ago, I think he scored six goals after Christmas one season and we were hoping to get a similar sort of impact this season because we spoke about goals from out wide and different sources.

“It’s a bit of a blow for him, he doesn’t seem to get an awful lot of luck, Benno. He’s actually trodden on the lad’s foot. As they’ve gone to challenge for the ball, the lad’s foot has come across and Benno just ended up trodding on it and rocking his ankle. It didn’t look great.

Millwall do have a better idea of Shaun Hutchinson’s injury, with the captain left out of the squad for Saturday’s game due to a recurring groin injury that has seen him miss a large portion of the campaign.

Unfortunately, the damage looks to be fairly serious, and the 32-year-old is unlikely to feature until early March as a result.

“I think the last prognosis was around four weeks,” Rowett explained

“Sometimes that can be two and a half weeks if it advances well, sometimes it can be six weeks. It’s always difficult to give an exact timescale. I don’t think he’s going to be back for any of the next two or three games.

“I think it’s difficult when you’re a centre-half and you’re the captain. When you’re back, you’re back. I remember having a conversation with somebody about whether he could just play Hutchy for 60 minutes in the first game back, but how do you do that with a centre-half? You don’t want to disrupt your back four at that stage of the game.

“I think, unfortunately, when you’re back, you’re back. You can either do 90 minutes continuously or not and that’s been the challenge. We seem to be able to get five or six games and then something different happens, so we need to try and look at that.

“Certainly from Hutchy’s perspective, it’s been too stop-start in the last 18 months for him and he needs a little bit of fortune and a little bit of momentum to keep him out there.”

Finally, Rowett was able to share some positive news on January arrival Aidomo Emakhu, with the youngster still waiting to make his debut for the club.

Emakhu was initially set to join up with the under-21’s until the end of the season, but a quad injury has limited his time in training since joining the Lions from Shamrock Rovers.

However, it looks like his first minutes in a Millwall shirt won’t be too far away, with the youngster potentially returning to full fitness in the next week or two.

“He’s out on the grass as the moment, not training yet, but he’s looking good,” Rowett added.

“He’s done a lot of work in the gym, he looks like he’s built his strength up, he looks really good around the place. He’s such a lovely lad, he’s so polite, he comes up and speaks to everyone in the dressing room after the game, shaking people’s hands.

“He’s a really good lad and I think he’ll have been able to watch from afar in a different way, and hopefully when he’s back that will help him. I don’t know the exact timescale but I think he might be out on the pitch in the next week or two.”

Photo: Millwall FC

