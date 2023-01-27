GARY ROWETT believes that Millwall have turned a corner in terms of their away performances after they secured a win in the Welsh capital last weekend.

Tom Bradshaw’s first-half strike was enough to down Cardiff City in a tight game, with the Lions doing the double over an opponent for the second time this season.

Crucially, it means that they have won four matches on the road in 2022-23, improving their away form drastically.

Millwall now have the seventeenth best away record in the division, which has played a big part in guiding them to the top end of the table.

Rowett’s men sit just two points off third place with a game in hand on six of the seven teams above them, giving the manager confidence that his side can secure a play-off place at the end of the season.

“It doesn’t need to change [the away form], I think it’s already changed,” he told NewsAtDen.

“I think we’ve won three out of the last five away games, so I think the away form has definitely picked up.

“Overall, in general, we’ve lost too many games away from home, that’s a fact. When you’ve lost something like seven or eight away from home and have won most of your home games, if you look at the top teams, they’re pretty consistent in their performances overall.

“We’ve certainly improved. To have beaten Bristol City, Preston, Watford and Cardiff in this period is much, much better. We waited a while for that away win and now we’ve picked up.

“Watching the game [vs. Cardiff] back, I thought we played really well in the first half. We very much controlled proceedings, they had a couple of counterattacks and transitions that made you feel as though it wasn’t quite as good, then in the second half we did what we had to do.

“Actually, it was a pretty good performance overall.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *