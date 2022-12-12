GARY Rowett has seen a pattern emerging in his side’s second-half performances since the end of the World Cup break.

Millwall have been known for starting games poorly before suddenly coming to life after the half-time break, although the opposite has happened since they returned to action at the start of December.

The Lions were incredibly lucky not to lead against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light after creating a number of chances in the first half, but their collapse in the second half resulted in them suffering the biggest defeat of their season so far.

Similarly, Rowett’s men impressed in the early stages of their match against Wigan Athletic despite conceding shortly after the half-hour mark, but they lost their control of the match after half-time and were lucky that the Latics failed to punish their countless mistakes.

The Millwall boss admitted that he liked a lot of what he saw in the second half on Saturday afternoon, but added that his side would need to find ways to stop running out of steam towards the end of matches.

“I thought we started the second half quite well,” he said about his side’s 1-1 draw at The Den.

“We had a 15, 20 minute spell where we started the second half quite well. We looked likely to put that little bit of pressure on and ‘can they deal with it?’.

“Then as the half started to get to the middle point and latter points, I thought they started to look like, in those little break aways, they could be dangerous.

“They’re going to stifle it a little bit at the end, waste a bit of time and break the game up, but that’s fine.

“I think in the last couple of games we’ve just looked a bit leggy as a games have gone on, and we’ll have to make sure we get that back.”

Photo: Millwall FC