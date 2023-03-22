GARY Rowett believes that Millwall’s form heading into the international break is irrelevant, but that his players will benefit from a fortnight off to recover ahead of the final weeks of the season.

The Lions will play their final eight games of the campaign over a five-week period, starting with a trip to the Hawthorns to face play-off rivals West Brom on April 1st.

It will certainly be a busy run of fixtures, much like the one in February where they picked up twelve points from just seven matches, catapulting them towards the top end of the division. Their finale will be equally as demanding, meaning that the international break arguably comes at a crucial time.

Last month, Millwall’s first-team squad struggled to stay fit despite their impressive form, with Rowett forced into making numerous changes to keep his team healthy. Aside from their four internationals, the rest of the players will have ample time to recharge their batteries, giving them a fantastic chance of achieving their goal of a top-six finish.

“I’ve said it many times when there’s an international break, I think that you have to accept that the break’s there,” the manager said after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

“Everyone gets the same break, whether you’ve won, lost or drawn going into the break, whether you’re in good form or bad form. It’s kind of irrelevant.

“I think for us, we’ve got players that have put an awful lot of effort into this period of games. If you had looked at the period of games, people would have been disappointed to lose today [vs. Huddersfield], but we’ve beaten Sheffield United here, we’ve drawn to Burnley here.

“We’ve taken some big scalps here and played really well in games. We have to accept today that we’re going into the break a little bit disappointed.

“We can’t let that take away from what the players have done and the position that the players have put themselves in. It’s still a brilliant position to be in the top six with a three point advantage and eight games left.

“You can’t have too many games like today where you don’t quite do enough to win the game.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *