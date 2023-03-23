GARY Rowett is reluctant to judge Millwall’s January signings before the end of the season given their difficult start to life at The Den.

Oliver Burke has scored once in nine matches since rejoining the Lions on loan from Werder Bremen, while Duncan Watmore took his total for the season up to six goals with his strike against QPR last month, although five of them came at former club Middlesbrough.

In terms of attacking output, the pair have arguably struggled to fulfil expectations in the early stages of their time in South London. However, injury and illness have clearly impacted them in the last few weeks, while both have struggled to nail down a spot in the starting lineup over Andreas Voglsammer and George Honeyman.

Rowett admitted before Saturday’s defeat at home to Huddersfield Town that Burke and Watmore were almost chosen to start, but the manager ultimately decided to stick with an unchanged team for the third successive team.

However, he was keen to highlight his confidence that they will be able to play a big part in Millwall’s play-off run-in, as they hold a three point gap over seventh-place Norwich City going into the final eight games of the season.

“I think it’s always difficult,” he told NewsAtDen.

“Both have had a slightly sporadic start for different reasons. Duncan picked up an injury and then he’s been ill, so he’s sort of been in and out of the team through no fault of his own or through ours.

“Burkey’s the same. He was ill for a week, so he was out of the team, in the team, out of the team.

“What they’ve done is that they’ve given us really good options out wide. I would expect them to play a huge part in the last few games, I think that’s why we brought them to the club.

“They’re both very, very attacking options. We might leave ourselves a little bit less defensively strong, but at this stage of the season, two have that in there, both almost striker-type of wingers, they’re good options to have.

“I think they’re both good characters, they’ve fitted into the group really well and really quickly, and we’re excited for them to be here.

“It’s probably easier to judge that at the end of the season rather than a handful of games.”

Photo: Millwall FC

