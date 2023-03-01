GARY Rowett explained that George Saville missed Millwall’s 2-2 draw against Luton Town because of tight calves.

The midfielder has been a regular for the Lions so far this season, forming a strong partnership with academy graduate Billy Mitchell. In his absence, Ryan Leonard came in to make his 100th start for the club, playing alongside Jamie Shackleton.

The pair failed to complete the full 90 minutes at Kenilworth Road, adding further question marks as to whether or not they will be able to start against Norwich City at The Den this weekend, while Tom Bradshaw was also playing through pain against the Hatters despite scoring his 12th goal of the campaign.

“Sav’s calves were really, really tight, but I think it’s just fatigue,” Rowett revealed after the game.

“I had a good chat with him. He wanted to get out there, but like Bradders the other day, we can’t afford to lose players for longer than three, four, five weeks.

“It’s another game, we’ve given ourselves an opportunity to win while bringing people in and making changes. I thought Lenny came in today, did really well. His challenge is going to be that he hasn’t played for so long.

“Same with Shacks. Can they go again three days later? But that’s what we’ll do; we’ve got other players who are desperate to play.

“You’ve got to use your squad. It’s just our squad is probably a little bit smaller than most other squads.”

Photo: Millwall FC

