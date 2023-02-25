GARY Rowett revealed that Duncan Watmore missed today’s win against Stoke City with a knee injury.

The winger has been an important part of the Lions’ squad since joining in the January transfer window, but he picked up a knock in the final stages of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.

It meant that he was unable to feature at the Bet365 Stadium this afternoon, although Rowett is hopeful that he and Oliver Burke can return in time to face Luton Town in three days’ time.

“Duncan got a whack to his knee late on [vs. Burnley], he was struggling with it,” Rowett said after today’s win.

“Burkey tried to train yesterday but wasn’t well enough to get through it, Aidomo is still unwell.

“I think we’ve got about seven or eight key, key players out at the moment. With a squad like ours, it just starts to stretch it.

“It means that we’ve got very few changes in a certain area of the pitch, we had very few attacking changes today. I don’t think Stoke had many either, so maybe they’ve got the same issue.

“It was difficult. Just when you want a little bit of something fresh to take you up the pitch, we didn’t have that. We had to change it at the back.”

Photo: Millwall FC

