GARY Rowett has thanked Millwall supporters for selling out The Den for their match against play-off rivals Sunderland this afternoon.

The stadium will be at full capacity, with the Black Cats bringing 3,000 fans down from Wearside as Tony Mowbray’s side look to do the double over the Lions.

The hosts, on the other hand, are looking to avenge their 3-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light in early December, with the result remaining their heaviest loss of the season so far. A win could also lift them back into the top six depending on results elsewhere.

Rowett is delighted to see such an incredible support in SE16, and has called on fans to continue supporting the team with large attendances as they look to challenge for a place in the Premier League.

“It’s brilliant,” he told NewsAtDen.

“I don’t know how many times in a league game we’ve done this in recent years. With Covid it’s been difficult to gauge, I suppose.

“Certainly for us, that’s a massive thing. We’re going to need this as many times as we can before the end of the season.

“We’re in a fantastic position, I think the team and the fans are all doing their part. Let’s see if we can help each other get a little bit closer and a little bit more competitive as we get into the, as people call it, ‘squeaky bum time’.

“It’s fabulous. I think Sunderland fans have played their part as well, but from our perspective it’s brilliant. I think the fans getting behind the team in the way that they are going to do this weekend can only be a positive.”

Photo: Millwall FC

