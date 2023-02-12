GARY Rowett said it was “really satisfying” to see his two new signings on the scoresheet at QPR, although he wants his wingers to contribute with more goals and assists in the coming weeks.

The Lions won 2-1 at Loftus Road thanks to goals from Duncan Watmore and Oliver Burke, although Chris Martin’s late header set up a nervy finale in W12 where the hosts piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser.

Not only was Rowett pleased to see his new arrivals finding the back of the net, but he also highlighted the importance of his wide players scoring and creating goals more often after Millwall failed to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

“It was really satisfying, but if two other players had scored, I don’t think I’d be sat here any worse off or feeling any different,” he said after the game.

“We spoke about it before, if you’re a wide player and you’re in our team, you’ve got to work your socks off for the team as well as provide attacking moments.

“This season, I think George Honeyman, clearly after last week, is unlucky to have not scored more goals. Vogi has been unfortunate not to score more goals, but we’ve got to step up and score more goals in those areas, it’s as simple as that.

“Whoever plays there, whoever comes on, that’s what you need, we need that goal threat. There’s going to be times where G and Duncan might start the game, there might be times where Burkey and Vogi start the game. There might be times where Burkey starts up front or Vogi starts up front.

“Either way, people have to step up and add that little bit of attacking threat. Today, to get those two players to score the goals, we spoke about doing it in different ways because we didn’t get a striker in, but I think you could see the versatility that we had today with those players in the squad.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *