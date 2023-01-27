GARY ROWETT wants his entire squad raring to go for the second half of the season as they look to challenge for promotion.

The Lions are only outside of the play-off places on goal difference and could move up to third place in the Championship if they win their game in hand.

However, they face an incredibly difficult run of fixtures in the next few weeks. Should Luton Town fail to knock out League Two outfit Grimsby Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Rowett’s men will face seven league games in February, four of which are away, while two of the three home games are against the runaway leaders at the top of the division.

They will face the same number of matches in April, which will likely be a defining moment for the club as they look to finally bridge the gap to the top six and compete for a place in the Premier League.

With Millwall’s squad still looking thin, Rowett will need everyone at their best as he tries to figure out a way to play his strongest possible team while keeping everyone fit and healthy during the latter stages of the campaign.

“We’ve got a really good squad of players, they’re really good characters,” he told NewsAtDen.

“Everyone works incredibly hard, but we’ve got some very good players that haven’t started regularly over the last month, although it doesn’t mean that they won’t start regularly over the next few months. Any team is only as good as its squad and the depth of its squad.

“We’ve built it up. Not everyone can play, not everyone can start, and not everyone is going to be happy with that. As a manager, you just have to deal with that along the way. What I would say is that, with everyone we’ve got at the moment, I’m delighted that they’re there.

“I hope we get to the end of the window and our group is intact with a couple of additions.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *