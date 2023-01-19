MILLWALL have confirmed that Besart Topalloj has joined National League outfit Bromley on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old defender was having a successful spell at Hayes Lane after a disappointing stint at divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge, with manager Daryl McMahon regularly leaving him out of the team and even the squad during his stint in East London.

NewsAtDen exclusively revealed that the Lions accepted a bid from Bromley this week, making Topalloj the fourth player to exit The Den this month. It allows him to play regular, senior football for the first time in his career.

The Ravens are sat in eighth place in the National League table ahead of their home match against struggling Aldershot Town this weekend. They are aiming to win promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history.

Photo: Millwall FC

