MILLWALL have confirmed that Benik Afobe’s contract has been terminated by mutual agreement ahead of his move to Hatta Club in the UAE First Division League.

Afobe, 29, scored twice and provided one assist in his permanent stint at The Den. It comes after two loan spells in 2013 and 2021-22, taking his total to 15 goals in 65 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, this season has been much harder for the striker, making a mutual contract termination the easiest option to allow him to play regular football elsewhere.

Millwall have not confirmed Afobe’s new club, but he is set to move to the UAE to join second-tier side Hatta Club in the coming days.

His departure leaves Millwall with just one out-and-out striker in Tom Bradshaw, although the 30-year-old told NewsAtDen that he expects at least one new forward to join in the January transfer window.

Andreas Voglsammer is also capable of playing up front, although he has primarily been used as a winger since joining the Lions from Union Berlin over the summer.

Photo: Millwall FC