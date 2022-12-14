MILLWALL have confirmed that Aidomo Emakhu has joined the club on an undisclosed fee from Shamrock Rovers.

Emakhu, 19, joined Rovers under-19 side in 2020, progressing to the first-team just a year later. He scored six goals in 46 matches for the Irish champions, scoring once, while also playing an important part in their run to the UEFA Conference League group stages.

The versatile forward, who is able to play up front or out wide, has also been involved in the Republic of Ireland’s under-19, scoring in a friendly game against Sweden in November 2021.

Last month, it was reported that Emakhu was set to leave the Tallaght Stadium after just a season-and-a-half of senior football experience. Millwall were linked with a move over the summer, although they faced tough competition from Premier League and Serie A sides to acquire his signature.

However, Millwall have since won the race for the exciting youngster, who will move to South London on a long-term contract once the transfer window opens in January, joining up with the Lions’ under-21 side with a view to stepping up to the first-team squad.

The club confirmed: “While the young prospect cannot play any fixtures for any Lions side until January 1st, he can and will train with his new teammates at Calmont Road in the meantime.”

Photo: Millwall FC