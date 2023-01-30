MILLWALL have confirmed that Oliver Burke has rejoined the club on loan until the end of the season.

Burke, 25, joined Werder Bremen from Sheffield United on a permanent deal over the summer. The Lions were keen to bring him back after his loan spell at The Den last season, but were unable to beat the Bundesliga club to his signature.

After a promising start at the Weserstadion, Burke has struggled for goals and minutes in the starting lineup, often being relied on to change the game in the dying stages. As a result, they announced this morning that a deal had been agreed to send the Scottish international out on loan, allowing Millwall to bring him in until the end of the campaign.

Burke scored two goals in 14 Championship games for Gary Rowett’s men last season, and will arrive back in South London as another option to bolster their forward line.

The Lions are also expected to announce the signing of Duncan Watmore from Championship rivals Middlesbrough, with the 28-year-old having his medical this afternoon.

Photo: Millwall FC

