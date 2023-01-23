MILLWALL have announced that George Long, Bartosz Bialkowski and Connal Trueman have all signed new contracts to remain at The Den.

Long, who has been the first-choice goalkeeper at The Den since mid-September, has signed a new long-term deal to remain in SE16, while Bialkowski has agreed to stay past this season despite losing his position and dropping to the bench.

Trueman, on the other hand, is yet to play a competitive game for the Lions, having been named on the bench for their 3-0 win against Rotherham United on New Year’s Day and their FA Cup exit against Sheffield United the week after. He has been a regular for the club’s under-23’s, with both Ryan Sandford and Joe Wright ruled out through injury.

However, he has also penned a new deal to remain in SE16 until the end of the season in order to provide cover for Long and Bialkowski.

Photo: Millwall FC

