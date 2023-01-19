GARY ROWETT has admitted that the January transfer window has been incredibly difficult so far, with Millwall still working to make their second addition of the month.

The Lions boss previously claimed that he wanted two new signings through the door, with the main focus being on a striker to replace Benik Afobe, who left The Den to join Hatta Club earlier in the window.

However, the recruitment process has been slow, with Rowett previously saying that the club “haven’t got the money to blow teams away” and “won’t be the first pick on a lot of top players’ agendas”.

Millwall are unlikely to make any additions before Saturday’s trip to Cardiff City, meaning that the bulk of their transfer business will need to be done in the final stages of the window.

“It’s disappointing because we want to strengthen,” he told NewsAtDen. “We’ve been wanting to strengthen since the first day of the window.

“I think it’s important that we do that because we’re in a brilliant, brilliant position.

“For us, the same as staff, we’re always pushing for that to happen. As I said, everyone is working hard to try and achieve that. It’s never quite that easy.”

However, Rowett has refused to rule out strengthening in other areas of the pitch despite prioritising attackers.

This is something that could become even more important if Millwall are unable to sign a striker before the deadline passes on January 31st, with the Lions open to any options that could help them score more goals in the latter stages of the campaign.

“I’m a manager, I don’t think you’re ever happy,” Rowett laughed.

“My job is to always look for avenues to strengthen. I think part of this window is that we want to get the right profile of player, we want to strengthen attacking areas, but we also have to be mindful that we might have to go about it in a slightly different way.

“It might have to be that we strengthen a different part of the team because we can’t get the right player in another part.

“You always have to look at it and that’s something that we’ll continue to do.”

The club’s stance remains the same with outgoings following the departures of Afobe and fellow striker Isaac Olaofe, although interest remains in versatile midfielder George Evans.

“At this moment in time, we’re in a position where we wouldn’t let anyone go, just because of the numbers in the squad,” the Millwall manager confirmed.

Photo: Millwall FC

