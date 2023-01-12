HAYDEN Muller is set to leave Millwall after agreeing a permanent move elsewhere.

Muller, 20, has been limited to a handful of appearances after the Lions recalled him from his loan spell at Scottish Premiership club St. Johnstone 12 months ago.

NewsAtDen exclusively revealed that Millwall were looking to move the defender on in the January transfer window, and would be open to loan and permanent moves as a result. However, the decision has since been made to allow him to end his time at The Den and play regularly elsewhere.

An official announcement is expected imminently, with Muller just waiting for the paperwork to be signed before his departure from South London is confirmed.

He will become the third player to leave the club this month after Isaac Olaofe’s move to League Two outfit Stockport County and Benik Afobe’s free transfer to Hatta Club in Dubai.

