MURRAY WALLACE believes that Millwall’s January signings will need the right personality to fit in with the current squad.

Manager Gary Rowett has already said that he is looking to add one or two new faces to the team ahead of their promotion push in the second half of the season.

The Lions have moved on striker Isaac Olaofe, who joined Stockport County on a permanent deal for a six-figure fee last week. NewsAtDen understands that Hayden Muller will also be allowed to leave The Den, although another loan move has not been ruled out for the defender.

As for incomings, Millwall have already announced the signing of Irish youngster Aidomo Emakhu from Shamrock Rovers, while Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous and Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi [on loan at Charlton Athletic] continue to be linked.

While their physical attributes will obviously be key to the Lions’ success this season, Wallace believes that the club’s new additions will need the right mental characteristics to become a success in South Bermondsey.

“I think we’ve got a really good squad,” he explained.

“It‘s not huge, it’s a good size. We’ve got everyone back fit at the moment so it’s really competitive.

“We’ve got such a tight-knit squad, everyone is on the same wavelength with what we want to do.

“We’ve worked so hard, and that’s half of the battle with any sort of recruitment.

“The type of player that you bring in is as important as their ability.”

*Read more from Murray Wallace in this week’s Southwark News, including his opinions on the festive football calendar, Millwall’s impressive win against Rotherham United and how he continues to develop his style of play.

Photo: Millwall FC